Airmen from the 319th Operations Group render a first salute to U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Steele, 319th OG incoming commander June 30, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to a commanding officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 14:09
|Photo ID:
|7890607
|VIRIN:
|230630-F-JQ106-1034
|Resolution:
|5042x3361
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 319th Operations Group assumption of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
