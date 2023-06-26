319th Operations Group assumption of command ceremony

Airmen from the 319th Operations Group render a first salute to U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Steele, 319th OG incoming commander June 30, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to a commanding officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

