319th Operations Group assumption of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, passes the 319th Operations Group guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Steele, 319th OG incoming commander, during the 319th OG assumption of command ceremony June 30,2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The passing of the guidon to the incoming commander symbolizes the acceptance of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

