Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    319th Operations Group assumption of command ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    319th Operations Group assumption of command ceremony

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, passes the 319th Operations Group guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Steele, 319th OG incoming commander, during the 319th OG assumption of command ceremony June 30,2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The passing of the guidon to the incoming commander symbolizes the acceptance of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Perkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 14:09
    Photo ID: 7890605
    VIRIN: 230630-F-JQ106-1020
    Resolution: 6529x4353
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th Operations Group assumption of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Colin Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    319th Operations Group assumption of command ceremony
    319th Operations Group assumption of command ceremony
    319th Operations Group assumption of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    319th Reconnaissance Wing
    319th Operations Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT