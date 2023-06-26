U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Barret Rhodes, the mission chief with 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), participates in kickball as part of the 2nd MLG Field Meet on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 20, 2023. 2nd MLG Marines and Sailors participated in the field meet with various athletic events, promoting cohesion, camaraderie, and physical fitness within the unit before the Independence holiday weekend. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 13:49 Photo ID: 7890555 VIRIN: 230630-M-MU578-1233 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 38.75 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Marine Logistics Group Field Meet 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.