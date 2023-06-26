2nd Marine Logistics Group Field Meet 2023

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Casey Thrasher, an electrician with Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), finishes a 400m sprint during the 2nd MLG Field Meet on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 30, 2023. 2nd MLG Marines and Sailors participated in the field meet with various athletic events, promoting cohesion, camaraderie, and physical fitness within the unit before the Independence holiday weekend. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

