Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Field Meet 2023 [Image 5 of 6]

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Field Meet 2023

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Casey Thrasher, an electrician with Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), finishes a 400m sprint during the 2nd MLG Field Meet on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 30, 2023. 2nd MLG Marines and Sailors participated in the field meet with various athletic events, promoting cohesion, camaraderie, and physical fitness within the unit before the Independence holiday weekend. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 13:49
    Photo ID: 7890553
    VIRIN: 230630-M-MU578-1264
    Resolution: 6922x4617
    Size: 11.42 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Marine Logistics Group Field Meet 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Field Meet 2023
    2nd Marine Logistics Group Field Meet 2023
    2nd Marine Logistics Group Field Meet 2023
    2nd Marine Logistics Group Field Meet 2023
    2nd Marine Logistics Group Field Meet 2023
    2nd Marine Logistics Group Field Meet 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Football
    Volleyball
    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    Commanders Cup
    Field Meet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT