Recruits take the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony inside the Recruit Memorial Chapel at Recruit Training Command (RTC). Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 12:44 Photo ID: 7890401 VIRIN: 230629-N-PG340-1029 Resolution: 6451x4301 Size: 723.4 KB Location: IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naturalization Ceremony at Recruit Training Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.