    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naturalization Ceremony at Recruit Training Command [Image 3 of 4]

    Naturalization Ceremony at Recruit Training Command

    IL, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits take the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America during a naturalization ceremony inside the Recruit Memorial Chapel at Recruit Training Command (RTC). Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

    This work, Naturalization Ceremony at Recruit Training Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naturalization
    Recruit Training Command
    Recruits

