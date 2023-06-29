Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company Family Day 20230629 [Image 8 of 8]

    Fox Company Family Day 20230629

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Grawcock 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marines greet their families with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 29, 2023. After a long three months of basic training, the Marines finally get the chance to see their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Grawcock)

    This work, Fox Company Family Day 20230629 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

