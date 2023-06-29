Marines greet their families with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 29, 2023. After a long three months of basic training, the Marines finally get the chance to see their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Grawcock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 12:26 Photo ID: 7890360 VIRIN: 230629-M-JK941-1073 Resolution: 3857x2571 Size: 5.56 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fox Company Family Day 20230629 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.