Leaders from the 82nd Airborne Division attend a leader professional development event focused on defensive operations on Fort Liberty, N.C., June 29, 2023. Paratroopers from 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Abn. Div., demonstrated a variety of defensive and attack positions to expand knowledge on how to defeat an enemy attack and develop conditions to transition to offensive operations. LPDs serve as a way to train and develop the Division’s proficiency during Joint Forcible Entry Operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hannah Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 11:06
|Photo ID:
|7890121
|VIRIN:
|230629-A-SQ097-6673
|Resolution:
|3097x4646
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Abn. Div. LPD on Defense Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hannah Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
