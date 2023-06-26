82nd Abn. Div. LPD on Defense Operations

Maj. Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve, the 82nd Airborne Division commander, briefs Paratroopers at a leader professional development event focused on defensive operations on Fort Liberty, N.C., June 29, 2023. Paratroopers from 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Abn. Div., demonstrated a variety of defensive and attack positions to expand knowledge on how to defeat an enemy attack and develop conditions to transition to offensive operations. LPDs serve as a way to train and develop the Division’s proficiency during Joint Forcible Entry Operations.

