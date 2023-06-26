MG John L. Rafferty, Army Chief of Public Affairs, was the keynote speaker at the 2023 Virginia Commonwealth University’s Reserve Officer Training Corps commissioning ceremony, held at the Virginia War Memorial, Richmond, Virginia, on May 15, 2023. After delivering remarks, MG Rafferty asked each cadet to raise their right hand as he rendered the Oath of Office, cementing their place as the newest Army officers in the Total Army force.

