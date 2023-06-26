Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder of the Week - Maj. Anastasia Fiehler

    KUWAIT

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Anastasia Fiehler, Aeromedical Evacuation Operations Team Officer in-charge, 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, is recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 28, 2023. Fiehler’s direct leadership and management of 20 AE crew-members enabled the expeditious evacuation of 42 sick and injured patients from 7 countries on 10 missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marauder of the Week - Maj. Anastasia Fiehler, by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Ali Al Salem
    MoTW
    Maj. Anastasia Fiehler

