Marauder of the Week - Maj. Anastasia Fiehler

U.S. Air Force Maj. Anastasia Fiehler, Aeromedical Evacuation Operations Team Officer in-charge, 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, is recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 28, 2023. Fiehler’s direct leadership and management of 20 AE crew-members enabled the expeditious evacuation of 42 sick and injured patients from 7 countries on 10 missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

