    MG John L. Rafferty, Army Chief of Public Affairs, was the keynote speaker at the 2023 Virginia Commonwealth University’s Reserve Officer Training Corps commissioning ceremony. [Image 1 of 2]

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Maj. Guster Cunningham III 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    MG John L. Rafferty, Army Chief of Public Affairs, was the keynote speaker at the 2023 Virginia Commonwealth University’s Reserve Officer Training Corps commissioning ceremony, held at the Virginia War Memorial, Richmond, Virginia, on May 15, 2023. After delivering remarks, MG Rafferty asked each cadet to raise their right hand as he rendered the Oath of Office, cementing their place as the newest Army officers in the Total Army force.

