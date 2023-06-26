230630-N-KW492-1069 DA NANG, VIETNAM (June 30, 2023) Sailors man the rails as the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) departs Da Nang, Vietnam, June 30, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

