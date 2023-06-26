Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Departs Da Nang, Vietnam [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Departs Da Nang, Vietnam

    DA NANG, VIETNAM

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230630-N-KW492-1022 DA NANG, VIETNAM (June 30, 2023) Sailors operate the helm to adjust the ship's course as the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) departs Da Nang, Vietnam, June 30, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Da Nang
    Vietnam
    USS Antietam (CG 54)

