MACS Newsom Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 30, 2023) Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Frank Newsom, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, is reenlisted by Ensign Andrae White, also assigned to NSA Souda Bay, on June 30, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

