    Embracing Pride [Image 2 of 2]

    Embracing Pride

    JAPAN

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Pride Month 2023 graphic made by the 374th Public Affairs office at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2023. Pride Month is a celebration that evolved from the loud demands for equal treatment by the gay and lesbian communities following the Stonewall Protests of 1969, where community members faced harsh discrimination and abuses from law enforcement. Under U.S. President Joe Biden, all LGBTQIA+ service members can serve their country openly, proving that acceptance makes for a stronger joint force. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    This work, Embracing Pride [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

