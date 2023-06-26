Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ongoing shipboard preservation [Image 33 of 33]

    Ongoing shipboard preservation

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230627-N-VJ326-1121 SAN DIEGO (June 27, 2023) – Quartermaster 3rd Class Kayla Nash, from Newbraunfels, Texas, signs her anti-terrorism force protection record on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) June 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

