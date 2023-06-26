230627-N-VJ326-1121 SAN DIEGO (June 27, 2023) – Quartermaster 3rd Class Kayla Nash, from Newbraunfels, Texas, signs her anti-terrorism force protection record on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) June 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 06:14
|Photo ID:
|7889725
|VIRIN:
|230627-N-VJ326-1121
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|788.8 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, Ongoing shipboard preservation [Image 33 of 33], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
