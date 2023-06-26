Ongoing shipboard preservation

230627-N-VJ326-1089 SAN DIEGO (June 27, 2023) – Airman Lyana Elysee, from West Palm Beach, Florida, coils line on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability June 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

