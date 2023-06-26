230627-N-VJ326-1049 SAN DIEGO (June 27, 2023) – Airman Eric Gammahernandez, from Los Angeles, removes safety nets on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) as part of a systematic procedure to address shipboard preservation during the ship’s maintenance availability June 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 06:14
|Photo ID:
|7889721
|VIRIN:
|230627-N-VJ326-1049
|Resolution:
|2606x3648
|Size:
|962.79 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ongoing shipboard preservation [Image 33 of 33], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT