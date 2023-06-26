Ongoing shipboard preservation

230627-N-VJ326-1072 SAN DIEGO (June 27, 2023) – Airman Samuel Phillips, from Mooresville, North Carolina, sands a stanchion mount on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) as part of a systematic procedure to address shipboard preservation during the ship’s maintenance availability June 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

