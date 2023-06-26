230622-N-LK647-1107 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 22, 2023) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Colin Burns, left, and Damage Controlman 1st Class Charles Gunther, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), demonstrate how to use a wedge and oakum during damage control training, June 22, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 05:04 Photo ID: 7889673 VIRIN: 230622-N-LK647-1107 Resolution: 6610x4407 Size: 994.41 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.