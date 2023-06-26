Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Daily Operations [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Normandy Daily Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230622-N-LK647-1096 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 22, 2023) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Daniel Beltran, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), center, pressure tests Sailors’ pipe patches during damage control training, June 22, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

