USS Normandy Daily Operations

230622-N-LK647-1037 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 22, 2023) Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Andrew Crosswhite, left, demonstrates pipe-patching techniques with Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Ray Couch aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), June 22, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

