    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors During General Quarters Drill [Image 6 of 6]

    Sailors During General Quarters Drill

    ADRIATIC SEA

    06.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230623-N-NS135-1175 ADRIADIC SEA (June 23, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), put up metal shoring during a general quarter drill, June 23, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 03:42
    Photo ID: 7889622
    VIRIN: 230623-N-NS135-1175
    Resolution: 3883x5824
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors During General Quarters Drill [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

