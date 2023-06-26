230623-N-NS135-1152 ADRIADIC SEA (June 23, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Jose Serrano, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), checks for causalities during a general quarters drill, June 23, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 03:42 Photo ID: 7889608 VIRIN: 230623-N-NS135-1152 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 1.32 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Checks For Casualties [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.