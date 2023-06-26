Sailor Gives Presentation During Observance

230623-N-NS135-1057 ADRIADIC SEA (June 23, 2023) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Zachariah Pugh, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), gives a presentation during a Pride Month observation, June 23, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 03:42 Location: ADRIATIC SEA