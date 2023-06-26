Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena walks for unity [Image 4 of 4]

    Kadena walks for unity

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force members set off on a Unity Walk held at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2023. The Unity Walk was attended by Kadena leadership at all levels, showing their support in bringing the community together and resolving racial divides and inequalities in our nation and Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

