Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief, delivers a speech to attendees of the Unity Walk held at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2023. Wolfgang shared some details of his time in Security Forces and how Kadena commits itself to bringing the community together and resolving racial divides and inequalities in our nation and Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 03:12 Photo ID: 7889584 VIRIN: 230630-F-VM929-1038 Resolution: 7901x5267 Size: 16.36 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena walks for unity [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.