    Kadena walks for unity [Image 3 of 4]

    Kadena walks for unity

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief, delivers a speech to attendees of the Unity Walk held at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2023. Wolfgang shared some details of his time in Security Forces and how Kadena commits itself to bringing the community together and resolving racial divides and inequalities in our nation and Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 03:12
    Photo ID: 7889584
    VIRIN: 230630-F-VM929-1038
    Resolution: 7901x5267
    Size: 16.36 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena walks for unity [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    Unity Walk

