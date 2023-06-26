Sailor Speaks During Observance

230623-N-NS135-1051 ADRIADIC SEA (June 23, 2023) Fire Controlman Aegis 2nd Class Theodore Shaft, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), gives a presentation during a Pride Month observation, June 23, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

