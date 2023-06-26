Pride Month Observation Presentation

230623-N-NS135-1016 ADRIADIC SEA (June 23, 2023) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Christian Hunt, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), acts as the master of ceremonies for a Pride Month observation, June 23, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

