    Pride Month 2023 [Image 4 of 4]

    Pride Month 2023

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Airman Alexis Redin 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard, 18th Wing Public Affairs chief of mission partner support, poses for a Pride Month photo at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 8, 2023. Stannard spoke about her journey with her sexuality while in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Alexis Redin)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 02:53
    Photo ID: 7889572
    VIRIN: 230608-F-AF022-6515
    Resolution: 5400x7200
    Size: 11.55 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride Month 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    diversity
    inclusion
    Pride Month
    INDOPACOM

