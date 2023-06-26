Being your Authentic Self

U.S. Air Force Capt. H. Marleen Johnson, 51st Medical Group (MDG) public health element chief, poses outside of the 51st MDG building at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2023. Marleen is currently serving her fourth year in the military and actively participates in multiple LGBTQ+ programs on base and collaborates with the Air Force Medical Service’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion as a board member. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

