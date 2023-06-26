Being your Authentic Self

U.S. Air Force Capt. H. Marleen Johnson, 51st Medical Group public health element chief, sends emails in her office at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2023. Public health specialists ensure Airmen are protected from a vast array of illness and disease by minimizing health risks within our community and educating the public on safety procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)
