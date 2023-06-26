Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Being your Authentic Self [Image 1 of 3]

    Being your Authentic Self

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. H. Marleen Johnson, 51st Medical Group public health element chief, sends emails in her office at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2023. Public health specialists ensure Airmen are protected from a vast array of illness and disease by minimizing health risks within our community and educating the public on safety procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 01:49
    Photo ID: 7889535
    VIRIN: 230625-F-YU621-3696
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.45 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, Being your Authentic Self [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Public Health
    Pride Month
    51st MDG
    LGBTQ+

