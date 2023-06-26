Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces Entertainment Hosts Autumn Kings Concert in Yokosuka [Image 13 of 24]

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jun. 29, 2023) — Members of the band Autumn Kings perform concert hosted by Armes Forces Entertainment at Berkey Field, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photos by Garrett Cole)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 02:00
    Photo ID: 7889532
    VIRIN: 230629-N-PL960-2123
    Resolution: 4597x3587
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces Entertainment Hosts Autumn Kings Concert in Yokosuka [Image 24 of 24], by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

