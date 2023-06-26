YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jun. 29, 2023) — Members of the band Autumn Kings perform concert hosted by Armes Forces Entertainment at Berkey Field, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photos by Garrett Cole)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 02:01 Photo ID: 7889531 VIRIN: 230629-N-PL960-2115 Resolution: 4441x2961 Size: 1.86 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Armed Forces Entertainment Hosts Autumn Kings Concert in Yokosuka [Image 24 of 24], by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.