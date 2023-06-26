Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36 Wing Change Of Command [Image 1 of 5]

    36 Wing Change Of Command

    GUAM

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, assumes command during the 36th Wing change of command ceremony, June 30, 2023, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The passing of the guidon signifies the ceremonious assumption of responsibility and command from one party to another. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 00:36
    Photo ID: 7889469
    VIRIN: 230630-F-RA633-2099
    Resolution: 5388x3592
    Size: 9.87 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36 Wing Change Of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36 Wing Change Of Command
    Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske takes command of the 36th Wing
    Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske takes command of the 36th Wing
    Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske takes command of the 36th Wing
    Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske takes command of the 36th Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    36 Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT