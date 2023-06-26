COMLOG WESTPAC Visits HMCS Montreal

230629-N-JC800-1060 SINGAPORE (June 29, 2023) - Royal Canadian Navy Cmdr. Paul Mountford, commanding officer of the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFH 336), right, hosts Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), furing a scheduled tour of the ship, June 29. COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

