    COMLOG WESTPAC Visits HMCS Montreal [Image 3 of 4]

    COMLOG WESTPAC Visits HMCS Montreal

    SINGAPORE

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heath Zeigler 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    230629-N-JC800-1037 SINGAPORE (June 29, 2023) - Royal Canadian Navy Cmdr. Paul Mountford, commanding officer of the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFH 336), left, hosts Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), during a scheduled tour of the ship, June 29. COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 00:08
    Photo ID: 7889453
    VIRIN: 230629-N-JC800-1037
    Resolution: 9185x6123
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    Canada
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    CTF73
    CLWP

