    The Civil-Military Coordination Council Meets and Reaffirms Commitment to Collaboration [Image 2 of 2]

    The Civil-Military Coordination Council Meets and Reaffirms Commitment to Collaboration

    GUAM

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (June 30, 2023) – Governor of Guam Lourdes Leon Guerrero and Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Commander Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman exchange ideas during the Civil-Military Coordination Council (CMCC) at JRM Headquarters on June 29.
    CMCC meetings aim to foster collaboration between the Department of Defense and the government of Guam. More than a dozen GovGuam agencies were represented, including the Department of Public Works, the Guam Department of Labor, the State Historic Preservation Office, the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, the Guam International Airport, the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, and the Department of Land Management.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
