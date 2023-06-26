ASAN, Guam (June 30, 2023) – Governor of Guam Lourdes Leon Guerrero and Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Commander Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman exchange ideas during the Civil-Military Coordination Council (CMCC) at JRM Headquarters on June 29.

CMCC meetings aim to foster collaboration between the Department of Defense and the government of Guam. More than a dozen GovGuam agencies were represented, including the Department of Public Works, the Guam Department of Labor, the State Historic Preservation Office, the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, the Guam International Airport, the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, and the Department of Land Management.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 06.30.2023 00:09 Photo ID: 7889450 VIRIN: 230629-O-CM160-1701 Resolution: 1200x634 Size: 0 B Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Civil-Military Coordination Council Meets and Reaffirms Commitment to Collaboration [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.