    Attendees pose for a group photo after a CMCC meeting [Image 1 of 2]

    Attendees pose for a group photo after a CMCC meeting

    GUAM

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (June 30, 2023) – Representatives of local government agencies and military commands pose for a picture outside Joint Region Marianas Headquarters following a Civilian-Military Coordination Council (CMCC) meeting on June 29.

    CMCC meetings aim to foster collaboration between the Department of Defense and the government of Guam. More than a dozen GovGuam agencies were represented, including the Department of Public Works, the Guam Department of Labor, the State Historic Preservation Office, the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, the Guam International Airport, the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, and the Department of Land Management.

    Attendees pose for a group photo after a CMCC meeting
    The Civil-Military Coordination Council Meets and Reaffirms Commitment to Collaboration

