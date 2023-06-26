Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight [Image 6 of 6]

    18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    18th Wing Airmen salute as U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, 18th Wing commander, taxis after completing his final, or “fini” flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2023. The fini flight is an Air Force tradition celebrating pilots' departure from a unit or the last time they fly an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 21:37
    Photo ID: 7889344
    VIRIN: 230629-F-VQ804-1360
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.81 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight
    18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight
    18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight
    18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight
    18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight
    18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F15
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT