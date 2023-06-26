18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, 18th Wing commander, looks at his wife from the cockpit of an F-15C Eagle after completing his final, or “fini” flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2023. The fini flight is an Air Force tradition celebrating pilots' departure from a unit or the last time they fly an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

