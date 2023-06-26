U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, 18th Wing commander, looks at his wife from the cockpit of an F-15C Eagle after completing his final, or “fini” flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2023. The fini flight is an Air Force tradition celebrating pilots' departure from a unit or the last time they fly an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 21:37
|Photo ID:
|7889343
|VIRIN:
|230629-F-VQ804-1396
|Resolution:
|5342x3554
|Size:
|9.53 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT