18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight

18th Wing Airmen salute as U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, 18th Wing commander, taxis after completing his final, or “fini” flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2023. The fini flight is an Air Force tradition celebrating pilots' departure from a unit or the last time they fly an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

