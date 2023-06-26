Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight [Image 3 of 6]

    18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Logan Flynn, 67th Fighter Squadron crew chief, marshals an F-15C Eagle before takeoff at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2023. Kadena serves as a hub for airpower in the Pacific, ensuring readiness to project force capabilities and provide support to regional allies and partners when called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

