U.S. Air Force Airman Logan Flynn, 67th Fighter Squadron crew chief, marshals an F-15C Eagle before takeoff at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2023. Kadena serves as a hub for airpower in the Pacific, ensuring readiness to project force capabilities and provide support to regional allies and partners when called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)
This work, 18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
