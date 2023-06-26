An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron flies a pattern over Kadena Air Base, Japan, before landing June 29, 2023. The Eagle’s air superiority was achieved through a mixture of unprecedented maneuverability and acceleration, range, weapons and avionics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 21:37 Photo ID: 7889340 VIRIN: 230629-F-VQ804-1264 Resolution: 4972x3308 Size: 5.68 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.