    18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight [Image 1 of 6]

    18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 67th Fighter Squadron flies past the air traffic control tower at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 29, 2023. The Eagle’s air superiority was achieved through a mixture of unprecedented maneuverability and acceleration, range, weapons and avionics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 21:37
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, 18th Wing commander marks his departure with a final flight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F15
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

