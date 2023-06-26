Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors conduct small boat operations aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), 29 June. [Image 9 of 9]

    Sailors conduct small boat operations aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), 29 June.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 29, 2023) Sailors from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) during small boat operations in the Philippine Sea, June 29. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    #navy #SAR #RHIB #rigid #hull #inflatable #boat #operations #ralph #johnson #ddg114

