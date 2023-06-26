Sailors conduct small boat operations aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), 29 June.

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 29, 2023) Sailors from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) prepare to conduct small boat operations in the Philippine Sea, June 29. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)
