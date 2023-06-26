Sailors conduct small boat operations aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), 29 June.

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 29, 2023) Sailors from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) gather on the boat deck to perform small boat operations in the Philippine Sea, June 29. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

